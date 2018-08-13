MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Shakopee police say a woman is dead in what appears to be an act of domestic violence Sunday afternoon.

According to police, officers were dispatched at 4:02 p.m. Sunday to the call of a fight involving a knife at the 1200 block of Taylor Street. While on their way, officers were told a male had a knife and killed someone.

Upon arrival, officers and paramedics attempted medical aid to the female victim, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. She’s only identified as a 27-year-old woman.

The suspected in the incident, a 35-year-old man, was provided medical aid at the scene due to self-inflicted injuries. As of Monday morning, he’s in critical, but stable, condition.

Police say the suspect was arrested immediately and that the incident appears to be a domestic violence, and there is no indication of a threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 952-233-9400.