MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 4-year-old child in southeastern Minnesota died Monday morning after a swing set collapsed on the child, according to police.

Zumbrota police responded at about 10:12 a.m. to a medical situation at a residence where a child had been fatally injured. Authorities say a child had been swinging on a swing set when it collapsed on top of the child.

Authorities attempted life-saving measures, but the child was pronounced dead.

The Zumbrota Police Department was assisted at the scene by Zumbrota Area Ambulance Service, North Air Care and the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office.

