Filed Under:Attorney General, Campaign 2018, Minnesota Politics, Primary, Primary Election

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison is the projected winner in the DFL primary race for Minnesota attorney general.

The Associated Press reports that Ellison has enough votes to be named the winner.

The race was highly contested following Matt Pelikan’s surprise DFL endorsement victory in June over Lori Swanson, the current attorney general.

Following Swanson’s endorsement loss, several people jumped into the primary race, including Ellison, former Ramsey County Attorney Tom Foley, former Minnesota speaker Debra Hilstrom, and former Commerce Commissioner Mike Rothman.

Swanson left the race, instead jumping to the contest for the governor’s office.

Days before the primary, domestic abuse allegations surfaced against Ellison. He denied wrongdoing.

The Secretary of State’s office said as of last week, early voting in the primary was up nearly 200 percent from the 2016 general election.

Click here for the full election results.

