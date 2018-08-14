Primary Election:Check out our comprehensive election guide before voting today.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Allina Health, Mayo Clinic, Mercy Hospital

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Mayo Clinic has once again topped a list of the nation’s best hospitals.

U.S. News & World Report issued their 2018 rankings on Tuesday, and the Rochester institution was ranked above all else.

The rankings were determined by hospital service in 16 areas of “complex specialty care,” along with nine bellwether procedures.

Mayo’s closest competition came from Cleveland Clinic, which ranked second, and third-place Johns Hopkins Memorial in Baltimore.

The best children’s hospital in the country was Boston Children’s Hospital, with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia next in line.

In Minnesota, the next-best ranked hospital was Allina Health’s Abbott Northwestern, followed by Mercy.

Click here to read the full rankings.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.