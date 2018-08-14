MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Mayo Clinic has once again topped a list of the nation’s best hospitals.

U.S. News & World Report issued their 2018 rankings on Tuesday, and the Rochester institution was ranked above all else.

The rankings were determined by hospital service in 16 areas of “complex specialty care,” along with nine bellwether procedures.

Mayo’s closest competition came from Cleveland Clinic, which ranked second, and third-place Johns Hopkins Memorial in Baltimore.

The best children’s hospital in the country was Boston Children’s Hospital, with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia next in line.

In Minnesota, the next-best ranked hospital was Allina Health’s Abbott Northwestern, followed by Mercy.

Click here to read the full rankings.