MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you haven’t done so already, you can cast your ballot for Minnesota’s primary elections until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The Secretary of State’s office said as of last week, early voting was up nearly 200 percent from the 2016 general election.

We spoke with voters about what makes this election different from the past. At times there appeared to be a sense of urgency as people walked into their polling places. Voters at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in St. Paul noted how many women are on the ballot.

Kelly Pierce lives in Highland Park.

“I’m thrilled. I think it’s great. I think more women on the ballot is terrific. I think more people of color on the ballot is terrific. The more our ballot and look like our populous, the better off we all are,” she said.

The ballots require voters to pick a party and vote for candidates in just one party. We asked Patrick Conway if he thinks a lot of people are going to vote today, as he emerged from voting.

“I hope they do. I think one of the most frustrating things for me, particularly working with young people there seems to be some apathy, but I think that’s changing,” he said.

Keenan Cashen-Smart is 23 years old and paying attention to what the candidates call their priorities.

“There are others who are in favor of helping college students with loan forgiveness. That’s an issue that is important for us, obviously,” he said.

As for some of the surprises that popped up in the last few days…

“It’s exhausting. I’m tired of it. We’ve certainly had a lot of news that’s come up recently, we’ve been in such a busy political season, late-minute news maybe has less of an impact,” Pierce said.

In Fridley, voters expressed concern about how much conflict there appears to be in Minnesota right now and said that’s part of why they turned out to vote in the primary.

“I felt like a way for me to have a voice is to be more active politically. I can’t really do much but I can get out to the primary,” said. Aulita Todhunter.

Several people told us they see this as a very important day because what happens after all the votes are counted, determines who will be on the November ballot.