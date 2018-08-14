MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — According to a new study, tattoos no longer seem to be taboo in the workplace.

The study shows the perception of tattoos has evolved, saying wages and annual earnings of employees with visible tattoos were statistically indistinguishable from employees without them. It also shows tattooed workers are sometimes even more likely than their non-inked counterparts to be hired.

According to the Pew Research Center, 20 percent of all American adults, and 40 percent of millennials, are inked.

Professor Michael French, the lead author of the study, says only looking for job candidates who don’t have visible tattoos may set employers up with a less-qualified group of job-seekers. Previous research found employers found tattooed people generally less employable.

“Given the increasing prevalence of tattoos in society–around 40 percent for young adults–hiring managers and supervisors who discriminate against tattooed workers will likely find themselves at a competitive disadvantage for the most qualified employees,” French said.