MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The State Patrol says one person is dead after a semi-truck struck several vehicles on I-94 eastbound Wednesday morning.

Police say the interstate at Highway 101 will remain closed for at least two hours after the semi heading westbound crossed over the median and struck four vehicles.

An additional driver was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital.

The incident happened at Brockton Lane.

