MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 67-year-old man is dead after being pulled from the water at a Mahtomedi park Wednesday afternoon.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was called at about 3:05 p.m. to Wildwood Park in Mahtomedi on a report of a small boat partially submerged and property on the beach with nobody around. When authorities arrived, they observed a person in the water.

A sheriff’s deputy pulled the man from the water and started CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man has not been identified.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

