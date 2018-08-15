ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A man has been charged with second-degree murder following a shooting Sunday in St. Paul.

Ramsey County officials say 19-year-old Malik Turner arrived outside a home where several people had gathered to play a dice game, demanding the players’ money before pointing a gun at the victim. Turner proceeded to shoot the victim, identified as DLG, and stole his belongings before fleeing in a gold Chevy Impala.

Surveillance video and witness testimony helped identify Turner, along with a Facebook live video posted shortly after the incident. The video showed Turner displaying a large amount of cash and wearing clothing described by witnesses.

Police arrested Turner at his mother’s home Monday, where officers said he had clothing packed in a suitcase and had more than $300 in cash.

Turner told police he had been using Xanax and marijuana and did not remember being at the residence where the robbery and murder took place. He denied any involvement.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined DLG died from a bullet wound to his chest.

Turner is currently under probation for first-degree aggravated robbery, stemming from an incident in December 2016.

If convicted, Turner faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.