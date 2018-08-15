Primary Election:Click here for complete 2018 primary election results.
St. Louis Park
Tom Pham in 2012 (credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prosecutors have charged a well-known Twin Cities restaurant owner with the same crimes he has been accused of in the past.

WCCO-TV first reported in 2012 that Thom Pham owed more than $164,000 to the Minnesota Department of Revenue since opening his first restaurant in 1999. At the time, he told us he was on a monthly payment plan to the government.

Now, Pham is in trouble for Thanh Do, his Thai restaurant in St. Louis Park. According to criminal charges, Pham underreported taxable sales by $118,000 from 2013 until 2016.

The 44-year-old is charged with 38 counts of tax fraud. He goes in front of a judge next month.

