ELK RIVER, Minn. (WCCO) — A family from Elk River is sharing the story about how their then 3-year-old survived a fall from a second floor window.

They also have a message to parents about the dangers associated with open-window season. Michael Anderson was playing in his home when he fell through the screen on a second-floor window.

The family opened the window to let in fresh air after a long winter.

WCCO’s Reg Chapman has more on Michael’s recovery, and the message his parents have for others.

“Moms are always so concerned and I remember that look, “said Dr. Jonathan Gipson.

It was a reunion two years in the making. The doctors that saved Michael Anderson’s life are seeing his recovery up close and personal.

“To see him here two years later acting like a 5-year-old should act just running to us then you know we did a good job and he did a good job healing, “ said Dr. Gipson.

Doctors Jonathan Gipson and Alan Beal were the first to treat Michael. They also guided the family through the care he would need after falling from a second floor story window at their Elk River home.

“I was cooking dinner and the boys were upstairs in the living room and it was spring time so we opened up the windows,“ said Jenny Anderson.

It was May 1, 2016, and Jenny Anderson welcomed the fresh air into her home after a long closed-window winter. Michael, then 3 years old, leaned against and fell through the screen. He landed two stories below on his head.

“I look upstairs and the screens going in our window and Jenny and Michael are not in the house so I mean I felt sick to my stomach and ran outside and there he is. That’s the biggest part that I remember,“ said Jake Anderson.

Michael was rushed to a local hospital and transferred to North Memorial Medical Center.

Two years later, this 5-year-old is hard to keep up with.

“He’s doing good, he’s playing sports now. He starts kindergarten in a couple of weeks, super excited about that he’s just amazing,“ Jake Anderson said.

The Anderson’s want parents to know that dangers inside the home exist, and you have to take precautions to keep your kids safe.

Doctors say they see quite a few cases of children head injuries because of falls from windows. They want to remind parents that screens are not a mechanism to keep you from falling through. Keep windows closed around kids, and if you do open them, do so from the top down.