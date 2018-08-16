MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Is something keeping you awake at night? A new survey shows that’s a problem for many Americans.

According to a Bankrate survey, 69 percent say they lose sleep because they’re worried about something.

Forty-one percent, say they worry about their relationships. Financial concerns came in a close second, at 36 percent. Behind that — work, health and politics.

Millennials are more likely to stay awake at night worrying about relationships. While senior citizens don’t worry about money much at all, instead focusing on health issues.