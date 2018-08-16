MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 61-year-old man is in custody after a woman was found dead inside an Eden Prairie home early Thursday morning, according to police.

Police say they responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to a residence on the 18300 block of Cascade Drive on a call of a female found unresponsive.

Upon arrival, officers found the woman dead in the home with another person present.

Police say that in the course of a standard death investigation, they found probably cause to arrest 61-year-old Thomas James Houck of Eden Prairie. He is now being held in the Hennepin County Jail for first-degree murder.

“Police do not believe this was a random incident. The investigation indicates the victim and the suspect were known to one another. Therefore, there is no danger to the public related to this case,” police said.

The victim’s identity will be released later by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation remains active.