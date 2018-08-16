MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The former girlfriend of Democratic Congressman Keith Ellison sat down with CBS News on Thursday to talk about the abuse she says she endured during their relationship.

Just days before the primary, Karen Monahan’s son posted on Facebook that he had seen a video of Ellison dragging his mother off a bed by her feet in Ellison’s home.

Monahan spoke with CBS’s Jericka Duncan about why she decided to share her story.

“At this point in time, I’m grounded and I know who I am. I have healed for a year and a half. I looked straight at him and said, ‘I never ruined your career, I didn’t choose to do the things that you did, I didn’t choose for you to drag me off the bed,'” Monahan said.

When Monahan was asked why she chose to share her story now, she said, “I followed my gut, that I’ve been trying to push down for a year and a half.”

She told both CNN Monday and CBS News Thursday that she could not immediately find the video — which is on a flash drive — because it was in storage. She added Thursday that she could find it if she wanted to, but will not release it.

Ellison, who just won the Democratic primary for state attorney general, adamantly denied any abuse in a WCCO-TV interview that aired Wednesday.