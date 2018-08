MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)— Health officials are concerned about high levels of metal found in popular baby foods.

Consumer Reports analyzed 50 nationally distributed baby foods and found at least one heavy metal in all of them. Exposure to heavy metals can have an impact on children’s cognitive development. Notable brands with high concentration of metal in some products were Gerber, Beech-Nut and Earth’s Best.

To see the full list of products click here.