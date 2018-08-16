MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been in 18 years.

As of July, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.0 percent. That is nearly a full percentage point lower than the national average unemployment rate at 3.9 percent.

Minnesota employers also added 11,200 jobs in July, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. In the past three months the state has added 31,800 jobs, which is the state’s third highest amount of new jobs created in a three month span since 1990.

“Thanks to the strong economy, businesses throughout the state continue to grow,” DEED commissioner Shawntera Hardy said. “The state’s robust labor market is providing access to job opportunities for an increasing number of Minnesotans, including those who have been on the economic sidelines for far too long.”

Education and health services led the major industrial sectors for jobs created in July.