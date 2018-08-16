MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another story of everyday people stepping up and saving a life is coming out of St. Paul.

Kwame Anderson, a beer salesman, says he and a co-worker came across a man clutching the outer fence of a St. Paul bridge over Interstate 94 Wednesday.

They jumped out of the truck and said, “If you’re thinking of jumping, you don’t have to jump.”

Anderson told the Pioneer Press he was trying to channel Denzel Washington in the movie, “Inside Man”.

Anderson said he offered the man a pack of Coors Light if he didn’t jump. He didn’t.

“I talked to him for 1 Hour then finally convinced him to have a #BEER with me and vent, then he came down,” Anderson said the Facebook post. “Give somebody a hug, you never know who’s goin #ThruIT.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is at 800-273-TALK (8255). Additional information is at save.org.