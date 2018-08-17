MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says an air quality alert – already issued for the northern half of the state – has been extended to include the southern half.

According to the MPCA, wildfire smoke from Canada’s British Columbia, Alberta and western Ontario will continue to affect most of Minnesota Friday afternoon and evening as it moves from north to south across the state.

Affected areas for the new alert include the Twin Cities metro area, Mankato, Rochester, and St. Cloud – along with the tribal nations of Upper Sioux and Prairie Island.

That's not cloud cover in central and northern #MNwx and #WIwx; that's thick wildfire smoke, and it's really holding down temperatures. It's also drifting southbound into the Twin Cities, and the Code Orange Air Quality Alert may need to be expanded pic.twitter.com/05Mb21ASzB — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) August 17, 2018

“Waves of smoke will move over the state with air quality beginning to be impacted in the St. Cloud to Twin Cities area by Saturday morning and Mankato and Rochester by the afternoon hours,” the MPCA said.

The alert is effective Friday beginning at 8 p.m. and takes place until Sunday, August 19 at 12 p.m.

MPCA says that winds will switch to the south by Sunday afternoon, improving air quality conditions.