Filed Under:Air Quality Alert, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says an air quality alert – already issued for the northern half of the state – has been extended to include the southern half.

According to the MPCA, wildfire smoke from Canada’s British Columbia, Alberta and western Ontario will continue to affect most of Minnesota Friday afternoon and evening as it moves from north to south across the state.

Affected areas for the new alert include the Twin Cities metro area, Mankato, Rochester, and St. Cloud – along with the tribal nations of Upper Sioux and Prairie Island.

“Waves of smoke will move over the state with air quality beginning to be impacted in the St. Cloud to Twin Cities area by Saturday morning and Mankato and Rochester by the afternoon hours,” the MPCA said.

The alert is effective Friday beginning at 8 p.m. and takes place until Sunday, August 19 at 12 p.m.

MPCA says that winds will switch to the south by Sunday afternoon, improving air quality conditions.

