Officer Jospeh Gomm (credit: Facebook/CBS)

STILLWATER, Minn. (WCCO) — The man accused of killing correctional officer Joseph Gomm last month has been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree assault.

The indictment handed down by a Washington County grand jury Friday stated inmate Edward Muhammed Johnson, 42, intentionally killed Gomm at the Stillwater prison.

Johnson’s bail remains at $1 million and his next court appearance is set for Nov. 2.

“Our entire Washington County community badly needed this case to go forward as quickly as efficiently as possible,” County Attorney Pete Orput said. “Our bringing this case before the grand jury will hopefully be the first step in bringing justice to Joe Gomm’s family.”

