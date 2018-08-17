ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – The St. Paul Police Department has released body camera footage from the Aug. 5 fatal officer-involved shooting in St. Paul.

St. Paul police were called at about 2:30 a.m. that morning on a report that someone was shooting a gun inside a triplex in the Rondo neighborhood. Officers encountered a man with a gun on the 900 block of St. Anthony Avenue, and the man was shot and killed.

The officers involved in the shooting were identified as Vincent Adams and Matthew Jones. The man killed was identified as William Hughes.

“It’s absolutely heart-wrenching for everyone involved,” Chief Todd Axtell said.

Axtell said officers responded after a 911 call at 2:34 a.m. The caller said, “multiple gunshots, 905 St. Anthony, on the second floor.”

The body camera footage shows officers approaching the house while responding to a report of multiple shots fired. The officers enter an enclosed porch. Officer Adams knocks on an interior door in the front porch. Axtell says a man can be heard saying, “I will kill you.”

Hughes opens the interior door a few seconds later and raises a gun in a sweeping fashion over the officers. Officer Adams yells at Hughes to “Put your hands up.” Hughes puts his hands up, with handgun in his right hand. Hughes is shot multiple times, and an officer says “God d****t. Shots fired.”

Adams and Jones are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.

Two days after the shooting, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter made his first public comments about the incident and called for timely release of the officers’ body camera footage. Carter said the footage should be released once the BCA completes all key interviews, and Hughes’ relatives had a chance to watch the video.

Axtell didn’t say if he felt the shooting was justified, saying that it’s a decision that’s up to Ramsey County Attorney John Choi.

The Hughes family sent two cards to the families of the officers involved in the shooting. Axtell has them, says he doesn’t know what’s in them but will deliver them to the families.