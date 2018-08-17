MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s probably a subject you wouldn’t expect to hear about in the midst of August, but health care officials say now is the time to get a flu shot.

Summer is the season most have on their minds these days. Jean Sutton, of Maple Grove, recently savored a day in a northeast Minneapolis pool with her 2-year-old grandson.

“You couldn’t ask for a better day — not to hot, not too cold,” Sutton said.

But another season is right around the corner — flu season.

“I hope that never comes,” Sutton said.

Luckily, flu shots are already available. Health educator and nurse Nan Lomen has been training nurses to administer shots at the Minnesota State Fair.

“The CDC says as soon as vaccines are available, it’s OK to vaccinate and they do recommend you get vaccinated before the end of October because it does take about two weeks for the vaccinations to take full effect in your body,” Lomen said.

Lomen also said receiving flu shots soon seems like perfect timing, since the shots last 12 months.

“It’s always good to get a vaccination because typically what will happen — if you do get the flu — after you get a flu shot, you get a lesser case of it,” Lomen said.

Lomen says anyone over 6 months old should roll up their sleeves and get a shot.

Jean’s grandson has already received a shot.

Lomen’s team will be administering flu shots in the health building at the State Fair.