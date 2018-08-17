ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — There will be no playoff baseball at Target Field this year, but fear not. all you have to do to get some this summer is cross the river into St. Paul.

At least, that’s what the St. Paul Saints are hoping. As the regular season nears its close, WCCO’s David McCoy tells us about a very important push to the finish line.

Most people come to St. Paul Saints games for the food, the fireworks, the uniquely Saints brand of wacky fun. Baseball is usually on the back burner.

But not for the next couple weeks. As the season hits its stretch run, the Saints find themselves in the thick of a big playoff race.

“The fans that are here, yeah maybe they’re here for those things you mentioned, but they don’t want to see a lousy baseball game. They want to see a good baseball team, a good game, and they want to see a winning team,” Saints manager George Tsamis said. “And it’s my job to put a winning team out there, and we want to play good for them. Nobody wants to come watch lousy baseball. A good team is what you need, and let’s get in the playoffs.”

With two weeks left in the regular season, the Saints are in a tight three-team race to make the playoffs, everybody neck and neck. Only two will get in. A nerve-wracking time to be sure, but also kind of fun and exciting.

“Yeah it’s exciting, obviously be better if we had more of a lead. You don’t know what’s going to happen, and it is an exciting time,” Tsamis said.

You don’t play a whole year long to miss out, and manager George Tsamis is really pleased with the way his team’s been playing lately.

“Lately we have been swinging the bats better, where earlier in the year it was tough for us to score three runs,” Tsamis said.

Everything coming together at the right time. Because it’s the most important time, especially this year.

“I feel we have the guys, and it’s up to them to keep it going,” Tsamis said.