MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Gopher volleyball team has reason to be optimistic. They are just that good.

What could have been a re-building season a year ago turned into a dominant run into the tournament, and created quit a buzz going into this one.

Last year it grew organically. The team started to pack the Maturi Pavilion. They did it with an energy, and they did it by consistently winning.

“If you told me at the beginning we’d go 28 and 6, I’d take that in a heartbeat,” said Coach Hugh McCutcheon. “There was no issue with last year.”

Welcome to 2018, where they are cautious to put a number on wins, they are keenly aware when you play for McCutcheon, you dedicate yourself to the process.

“We declare, you know, these are our goals, but we really just have to come up with the action steps on how we’re going to achieve those goals,” said senior setter Samantha Seliger-Swenson. “And we’re not just going to complete them in one day, It’s in December that that happens.”

It is in practice that they come together; a competitive team with maybe more talent than spots available. That is a good thing.

“Every practice everyone’s battling, and it’s really cool to see, like, we know it’s coming from a great part in someone’s heart,” said junior outside hitter Alexis Hart. “So it’s just really cool that we can battle, but at the end of the day we know, like, it’s coming from a good place.”

But that is what happens when you fill up an arena. When you become a part of the volleyball conversations nationally, it is different.

“I think for us, success would be just continuing to grow as a team and just learning each other, and learning how to play with each other, and, you know, just working towards reaching our goals,” said sophomore opposite hitter Stephanie Samedy.

And just for kicks, the Final Four is in Minneapolis this year, which means they understand how special this could be.

“The Final Four is going to be here at the end of the year, but I think if we’re given too much today, tomorrow we’re doing everyone a disservice,” McCutcheon said. “I think we just got to do the best we can, and if we’re good enough and lucky enough at the end, and stay healthy, maybe we got a shot.”