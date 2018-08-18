  • WCCO 4On Air

By Jennifer Mayerle
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota native Jack Morris was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame last month.

He will be honored before Saturday night’s Minnesota Twins game against the Detroit Tigers at Target Field. The game starts at 6:10 p.m., and people will be able to take pictures with his Hall of Fame plaque.

Read More: ‘I Was A Wreck’: Jack Morris Emotional Over Hall Of Fame Election

In the video above, WCCO-TV’s Jennifer Mayerle chatted with him about the game he loves, and his memorable career.

Watch The Full Interview:

Morris Shares Why He’ll Be At The Front Of The Mound For The Ceremonial First Pitch:

