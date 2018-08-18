MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kofi Annan, the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations, has died at age 80.

Annan, who was born in what is now Ghana in 1938, served as secretary-general from 1997 to 2006.

He graduated from St. Paul’s Macalester College in 1961 with a degree in economics.

He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2001, which he shared with the United Nations.

Officials say Annan died Saturday in Switzerland after a short illness.