MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was shot twice early Saturday morning behind the Uptown Theater in south Minneapolis.

Police say it happened at about 1:35 a.m. in a parking lot on Lagoon Avenue. Officers nearby heard gunfire and ran to the area.

“I heard some gunshots and the next thing I knew the cops were rushing us off the sidewalk,” said witness Dylan Rahn.

Witnesses pointed officers in the direction of the suspect in a vehicle, who then fled. Officers chased the suspect, who eventually crashed in St. Louis Park. The suspect was arrested, and a firearm was recovered.

The condition of the victim, who was shot in the chest and leg, is not known.

Police say the investigation is on-going.