WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities say they have located what are believed to be partial human remains — a torso and a leg with a boot attached – on Saturday in Wabasha County.

The boot appears to be similar to one previously found in the search for a missing man, according to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office.

In July, police located a shoe and a human leg in West Newton on the Mississippi River in Wabasha County. Officials have not received DNA test results from the remains, however, so cannot confirm that the human remains are connected, nor if they belong to the missing man.

David John Sheridan, 61, of Pepin, Wis., was reported missing in late April.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office was asking for help locating the missing sail boater after his boat was found on the bank of Camp Lacupolis with the lights on and the motor running.

Authorities say the new remains will now go through further DNA testing to see if they match that of the missing man.

No further information has been released at this time.