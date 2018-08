Police Investigate String Of Minneapolis TheftsPolice are trying to determine if the same thief is responsible for recent thefts at local businesses after a surveillance camera captured him stealing from a private area at a restaurant.

Body Cam Video Released In William Hughes ShootingThe St. Paul Police Department has released body camera footage from the Aug. 5 fatal officer-involved shooting in St. Paul.

Minneapolis 'Tent City' A Refuge For HomelessStarting at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and 16th Avenue South is a homeless camp filled with tents.

Ellison's Ex: 'I Didn't Choose For You To Drag Me Off The Bed'The former girlfriend of Keith Ellison sat down with CBS News on Thursday to talk about the abuse she says she endured during their relationship.

Dockless Scooters, Bikes Pose Problems For People With Mobility IssuesDockless scooters might be the latest trend for downtown transportation, but for those who struggle with mobility there are worries new wheels could stop them in their tracks.

‘Hamilton’ Digital Lottery Announced For Mpls. ShowsThere is some exciting news if you missed out on tickets to see "Hamilton” in Minneapolis.

Police: Missing Marshfield (Wis.) Teen May Be In MinnesotaAuthorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen from Marshfield, Wis., and he may have crossed into Minnesota.

Minn. Cold Case Investigation Involves Digging On FarmAuthorities in far northwestern Minnesota are digging on a farm as they investigate a 22-year-old missing person case.

Driver Pleads Guilty In I-94 Double Fatal Wrong-Way CrashQuoc Tran had been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in the September 2017 crash on I-94 in Minneapolis.

Air Quality Alert Extended To Southern Half Of MinnesotaThe Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says an air quality alert – already issued for the northern half of the state – has been extended to include the southern half.