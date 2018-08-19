MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State Rep. Ilhan Omar scored one of the most decisive wins in Tuesday’s primary.

She won 48 percent of the vote in a five-person field, and because the 5th District is so heavily Democratic, she is the overwhelming favorite to win the November election.

With barely two years in the Minnesota Legislature, Omar has become a national celebrity.

She has appeared on the cover of Time magazine, been a guest on the Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, and even had a cameo in Maroon 5’s star-studded music video for “Girls Like You.”

But Tuesday’s win showed she has extraordinary political skills.

She easily beat four other opponents, including a former Minnesota House Speaker Margaret Anderson Kelliher and veteran state Sen. Patricia Torres Ray.

She spent four years in a refugee camp before coming to the U.S. at age 12. She says one of her priorities is to continue to stand against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

“Throughout the race, it was really clear that this particular issue was close to my heart, that I have been impacted by, one I full understand,” she said. “I am looking forward to going to Washington and being a really vocal voice on that.”

Omar will face GOP nominee Jennifer Zielenski in November.

The 5th Congressional District is one of the most Democratic districts in the U.S. In 2016 Rep. Keith Ellison won re-election by 47 percentage points.

Extended Interview