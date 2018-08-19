MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gov. Mark Dayton has proclaimed Sunday “Lindsay Whalen Day” in Minnesota.

On Sunday night, she will play her last regular season game at Target Center.

The Hutchinson native announced her retirement last Monday.

The five-time Women’s National Basketball Association All-Star, two-time Olympic gold medalist, and Minnesota Lynx point guard is going to focus on being the new Gopher women’s basketball coach.

“Lindsay Whalen is a phenomenal champion and an inspiration to sports fans here in Minnesota and across the country,” Dayton said in his proclamation. “Throughout her career, she has shown exceptional talent, determination, teamwork, and leadership.”

He is going to be at Sunday’s game, which starts at 6 p.m.

To celebrate Whalen’s career, Xcel Energy is lighting two of its substations in Minnesota Lynx colors Sunday.

In Sunday’s Star Tribune, Whalen, who wears No. 13, wrote 13 thoughts.

She thanked her coaches, teammates, family and fans — and she ended it with an IOU.

She said she made it to the Final Four when she played at the University of Minnesota. But now her goal to bring a national championship to the University of Minnesota.