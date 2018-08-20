  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Air Quality, Minnesota, Pollution, Unhealthy Air, Wildfire Smoke

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert that will remain effective until Tuesday morning for areas throughout the state.

Affected areas in northeast, central and southwest Minnesota including Ely, Hibbing, Duluth, Brainerd, Alexandria, St. Cloud, Marshall and Mankato, and the tribal nations of Grand Portage, Leech Lake, Fond du Lac and Mille Lacs.

Wildfire smoke originating in Canada is currently clouding the skies over central and northeast Minnesota. According to air pollution monitors, fine particle pollution is at or above a level that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The smoke is expected to move south on Monday and persist through the night.

MPCA says the smoke is expected to completely exit the state by 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

