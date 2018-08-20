  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brooklyn Park Police Department, Car Break-Ins, Loaded Guns

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Brooklyn Park police are advising residents after they recently received at least two reports of guns stolen from vehicles.

Police say one incident happened last Thursday in the Northwest District. Another happened on Sunday in the Center City District.

Police say both thefts occurred overnight, and both vehicles were unlocked. Both handguns were loaded, and both are still missing.

Police say they’ve had at least four previous reports with similar circumstances. Authorities didn’t say if they believed the incidents were related.

Anyone with information about the incidents should contact Brooklyn Park police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.