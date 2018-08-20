MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Brooklyn Park police are advising residents after they recently received at least two reports of guns stolen from vehicles.

Police say one incident happened last Thursday in the Northwest District. Another happened on Sunday in the Center City District.

Police say both thefts occurred overnight, and both vehicles were unlocked. Both handguns were loaded, and both are still missing.

Police say they’ve had at least four previous reports with similar circumstances. Authorities didn’t say if they believed the incidents were related.

Anyone with information about the incidents should contact Brooklyn Park police.