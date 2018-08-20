DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a man was struck by a Canadian Pacific Railroad train and killed early Monday morning in Detroit Lakes.

Officers found a 57-year-old man adjacent to the railroad tracks at 12:16 a.m. and attempted lifesaving efforts at the scene before an ambulance transported him to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead at the emergency room.

The man, who has not been identified, was last known to have lived in the Fergus Falls area.

Officers said they’d previously encountered him after another homeowner in the area called to have him removed from the residence.

No other information has been provided.