FAIRMONT, Minn. (AP) — A southern Minnesota teenager will serve jail time for taking part in an assault on a high school football teammate that left the other teen unconscious last fall.

Nineteen-year-old Dalton Nagel of Blue Earth was sentenced Monday to 15 days in jail, with credit for four days he already spent in jail.

Judge Michael Trushenski told Nagel he needed “to sit in jail to think about what you did.”

Nagel earlier pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aiding and abetting third-degree assault in the attack on the 16-year-old teammate at a house party in October.

The Mankato Free Press reports the judge also ordered Nagel to do 40 hours of community service, write a letter of apology and spend five years on probation.

Nagel is one of four Blue Earth Area High School football players accused in the beating.

