FARMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — People who live in Farmington are outraged that the city is moving forward with a separation agreement with its police chief.

WCCO learned Monday night that the Farmington City Council voted 3-2 to approve the separation agreement with Police Chief Brian Lindquist. It’s unclear why the city negotiated the agreement with the chief, who has been with the department for 20 years.

Many people in the town say he does a fantastic job as chief and they are shocked to see him go. Lindquist’s last day is Aug. 24.