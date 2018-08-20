  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)— A Bloomington man is facing felony charges for committing multiple tax crimes.

Speros James Assimes is charged with five counts of filing false or fraudulent income tax returns.

According to a complaint, Assimes intentionally inflated the amount of Minnesota income tax that was withheld from his paychecks in order to erase his tax liability. The Bloomington man now owes over $29,700.

Every tax-related felony can require the offender to serve a maximum of five years in prison, pay a $10,000 fine, or both.

 

