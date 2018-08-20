HASTINGS, Minn. (WCCO) — A Rosemount man with 17 prior DWI convictions is charged with criminal vehicular operation and driving while impaired, stemming from an October 2017 car crash.

The original complaint alleges Marshall A. Knoll, 59, was responsible for causing a car crash on Oct. 20, 2017 in Vermillion Township. Witnesses told police that Knoll was driving erratically and at high speeds leading up to the crash, and failed to stop with traffic, rear-ending another vehicle.

At least one person involved suffered substantial injuries including multiple bone fractures and internal bleeding.

After police administered a field sobriety test, officers obtained a warrant for a blood sample. Knoll’s blood tested positive for amphetamines.

“Driving under the influence of illegal drugs or alcohol poses a significant risk to public safety, and too often, results in serious injuries or death,” Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom said in a statement.

Knoll was charged March 29, but wasn’t arrested until July 18.

Knoll’s bail was set at $250,000 and is currently being held in the Dakota County Jail. His next court appearance is Oct. 25.