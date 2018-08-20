MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Witnesses say a group of young boys playing with matches may be responsible for thousands of dollars in damages to a south Minneapolis playground.

The east end of the playground at Lake Harriet Community School was engulfed in flames and dense black smoke on Sunday, and the timing couldn’t be worse with school starting in a week.

When students return, they won’t have a full playground for recess.

The entire east end is in ruins after a fire so hot it melted aluminum posts engulfed the playground.

In addition to the plastic components to the slides and chutes, this playground uses rubber tire bits for a base – providing cushion for kids when they might fall.

When rubber material burns, it puts out thick, black smoke.

That’s how neighbors noticed the fire burning just before noon and called 911.

Though fire crews prevented wider damage, it’s still a major loss.

As for the cause, one neighbor said a group of boys was playing with matches when a small fire quickly spread out of control.

“Huge, black clouds. I was meandering over there, planning to take Ella to the park, and here was her park on fire,” Ulrike Calaba said.

The school district’s loss prevention agent was on scene Monday photographing the damage to submit a claim.

There is currently no estimate of the dollar amount of the loss or how long it may take to replace.

No additional information has been released at this time.