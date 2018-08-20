  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
By Bill Hudson
Filed Under:Back To School, Bill Hudson, Fire, Lake Harriet Community School, Minneapolis, Playground

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Witnesses say a group of young boys playing with matches may be responsible for thousands of dollars in damages to a south Minneapolis playground.

The east end of the playground at Lake Harriet Community School was engulfed in flames and dense black smoke on Sunday, and the timing couldn’t be worse with school starting in a week.

When students return, they won’t have a full playground for recess.

The entire east end is in ruins after a fire so hot it melted aluminum posts engulfed the playground.

In addition to the plastic components to the slides and chutes, this playground uses rubber tire bits for a base – providing cushion for kids when they might fall.

When rubber material burns, it puts out thick, black smoke.

That’s how neighbors noticed the fire burning just before noon and called 911.

Though fire crews prevented wider damage, it’s still a major loss.

As for the cause, one neighbor said a group of boys was playing with matches when a small fire quickly spread out of control.

“Huge, black clouds. I was meandering over there, planning to take Ella to the park, and here was her park on fire,” Ulrike Calaba said.

The school district’s loss prevention agent was on scene Monday photographing the damage to submit a claim.

There is currently no estimate of the dollar amount of the loss or how long it may take to replace.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.