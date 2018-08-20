MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 20,000 Muslims are expected to party and celebrate the festival known as Super Eid at U.S. Bank Stadium on Tuesday.

The two-day long celebration will begin just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

In the past, Muslim groups have celebrated this event at the Minneapolis Convention Center. But organizers decided to rent out the U.S. Bank Stadium when they found out it was available.

WCCO’s Esme Murphy was at a news conference Monday morning, where details of the event where announced. Organizers stressed this will be a joyous event that will begin with prayers and be followed by a day-long carnival.

Organizers say people of all faiths are welcome, and they also shot down misinformation about the event making the rounds on social media.

“Eid is for everyone. We are inviting our interfaith allies to join us, you don’t have to be Muslim. We want you to have fun come have fun,” Iman Asad Zaman said.

So far, more than 23,000 have pre-registered for free tickets to the event. Several thousand more have signed up for $15 tickets for the carnival.

The schedule begins at 7 a.m. Tuesday with singing and speeches. Prayers on the floor of the stadium will be at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., and an all-day carnival wraps up at 7 p.m. There are two Eid celebrations in the Muslim faith, one at the end of Ramadan, and this one commemorating the sacrifice of the Prophet Ibrahim, who is known as Abraham in the Christian and Jewish faiths.

One organizer, Ahmed Anshur, offered this comparison

“It’s like Christmas for the Christians,” Anshur said. “It’s a time of joy.”

A number of speakers denounced rumors about the event, including false claims the prayer service would feature animal sacrifices.

“It’s a pure lie. It just shows there are a few people a few bad apples in our society,” Anshur said.

And they offered a special welcome to those who have been spreading false information

“I just want to invite those people living with the fear to come and join us and celebrate and pray with us,” Farah said.

Late Monday afternoon, a major Muslim group, CAIR, called on Minneapolis police to provide extra security for tomorrows event.

“It is standard operating procedure that anytime we have large-scale events in Minneapolis, usually downtown, that we provide additional staffing to ensure the safety and enhanced experience for visitors and attendees of the events. This event will be no different,” John Elder with the Minneapolis Police Department said.

Organizers have warned those planning to attend to take mass transit and to expect traffic delays. That warning also stands for anyone who works downtown. This day-long event with more than 23,000 attendees will kick off right at the height of the Tuesday morning rush hour.