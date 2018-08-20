  • WCCO 4On Air

Vikings
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have released kicker Kai Forbath, completing their plan to turn over the job to rookie Daniel Carlson.

Forbath was let go on Monday after one of his two field goal attempts in Minnesota’s exhibition game on Saturday missed by hitting the right upright. Since the Vikings drafted Carlson in the fifth round out of Auburn, Forbath’s time with the team was bound to be limited.

In 25 games with the Vikings, including the playoffs, Forbath made 50 of 57 field goals and 48 of 56 extra points. He replaced Blair Walsh midway through the 2016 season. The 30-year-old Forbath has kicked for three NFL teams.

Carlson ended his college career as the SEC’s all-time scoring leader.

  1. Stan Lister says:
    August 20, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    he missed more extra points than field goals.

