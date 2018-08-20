BACKUS, Minn. (WCCO) — A 37-year-old woman has died after she was found unresponsive while swimming in a rural Backus, Minnesota lake.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says the woman, of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, was swimming near shore at Ponto Lake Saturday when other beach-goers found her in the water not breathing. Lifesaving methods were performed after she was pulled from the water, and she was eventually transferred by air to a St. Cloud hospital.

She died at the hospital the following day.

The victim’s identity will be released pending notification of her family and autopsy results.