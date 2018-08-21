CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS Local) — Sofia Sanchez, an 11-year-old girl awaiting a heart transplant at Chicago’s Lurie Children’s Hospital, got a visit from her idol Drake after a video of her doing the #KiKiChallenge went viral.

Sofia Sanchez from Downers Grove has been waiting for a new heart for several weeks, according to a YouTube post from Lurie Children’s Hospital. Sofia posted the video dancing with her cousin to Drake’s “In My Feelings,” showing off her dance moves in a hospital hallway tethered to her IV pump. Sofia became an instant hit and the video has been viewed over 190,000 times.

Sofia’s birthday wish came true on Aug. 18. Drake visited Sofia in the hospital on Monday. He took to Instagram, posting a picture with the caption, “Me and my love Sofia talking about Bieber and Owls and Basketball💙💙💙”

According to Lurie Children’s Hospital, Sofia was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a condition that often leads to heart failure and requires a heart transplant in order to survive. She underwent open heart surgery three weeks ago.

Social media users tweeted to Drake to tell him about Sofia. “Drake …make Sofia’s day!!!! Girl does ‘KiKi Challenge’ to get Drake to visit,” one user posted.

@Drake …make Sofia’s day!!!! Girl does 'KiKi Challenge' to get Drake to visit hospitalhttps://www.cnn.com/videos/health/2018/08/17/drake-kiki-challenge-girl-hospital-birthday-ja-tc-orig.cnn — Jean (@msjeansuzuki) August 18, 2018

[H/T CBS Chicago]