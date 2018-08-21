MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some people move for economic opportunities, lifestyles or to be closer to family.

Emily and Kirby Graff moved to Minnesota for their son.

“We saw the writing on the wall, and it was just the best destination for us,” Kirby said.

Leo, the oldest of the Graff’s three children, was diagnosed with autism two-and-a-half years ago. He was 5 at the time.

“We knew that there was probably more opportunities,” Emily said. “With autism, they talk about how early intervention is absolutely key.”

A cousin told them of the services offered by Fraser. So without hesitation, the family moved from Fargo to the Twin Cities. Twice a week, Leo gets speech, occupational and feeding therapies from Fraser’s staff.

“Just from general comments from my family … he’s more social, he’s more outgoing, his speech has improved,” Kirby said.

Emily says Leo’s therapists are like family. She says they are caring, and committed to his success.

“I could cry,” Emily said. “They’ve kind of become our family here. Like, they are very invested in not just Leo, but in our family, making sure that we do see him progress and we do see him grow.”

Call it a parent’s peace; seeing their son feel the joy of chasing bubbles, or sitting with patience and interest at reading time. It is proof that the move they made was the right one.

“Here he is, he’s a totally different boy. Like, he’s come leaps and bounds,” Emily said.

Leo will be starting kindergarten very soon out in the Mound-West Tonka schools. The Graffs say the school is coordinating with Fraser, which assures consistency in Leo’s treatment plan.

There is still time to help kids like Leo. You can donate to Fraser as part of our Pulling Together event. You can give to Team Minneapolis or St. Paul at wcco.com/pullingtogether. All that money goes to Fraser.

Then, join us on Sept. 8 for the big tug-of-war over the Mississippi River. All the fun is happening at Hidden Falls Regional Park. You can watch all the teams from Minneapolis and St. Paul battle it out.

Parking can be tricky, so your best bet is to take the free shuttle from the Park and Ride lot at Fort Snelling. Click here for more information.