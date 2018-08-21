MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — According to Match.com’s annual survey, the average single American spent almost $1,600 on dating in 2016.

The survey says singles today spend an average of $102.32 on a single date, which might include dinner, a bottle of wine and two movie tickets.

Looking state by state, those in South Dakota seem to date on a budget, spending an average of $38.27 per date, while New Yorkers spent nearly eight times more than that at $297.27.

Eligible bachelors and bachelorettes are beginning to get creative when planning dates as they try not to break the bank. Yahoo Finance suggests taking some Citibikes out for a spin in New York, which will only set you back $12 for the whole day, or a trip to a national park for free.