Body Of Missing Iowa Student Believed To Be FoundAuthorities believe they have found the body of missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.

With Wife Battling Brain Tumor, Mark Rosen Says 'Thank You' For Well WishesOur Mark Rosen has been away the last few weeks helping his wife, Denise, with her fight overcoming a brain tumor.

Farmington Council Approves Separation Agreement With Police ChiefPeople who live in Farmington are outraged that the city is moving forward with a separation agreement with its police chief.

Mosquito Control Crew Saves Woman From Minnesota River In Eden PrairieAuthorities say the crew pulled a person in distress from the river, and the person became combative with rescuers.

CAIR Asks For Added Security At Super Eid CelebrationMore than 20,000 Muslims are expected to party and celebrate the festival known as Super Eid at U.S. Bank Stadium on Tuesday.

What If You Don't Have A Smartphone For Digital Tickets?This is the first season the Minnesota Vikings have required tickets to enter the stadium be scanned via smartphone.

Twin Cities Realtors Say Housing Market May Be CoolingTwin Cities realtors say the latest monthly indicators point to a market cool down.

Can Activated Charcoal Really Detoxify Our Body, Skin?You may have heard the hype about activated charcoal, an easily absorbed powder. It's being added to everything from beauty products to food and drinks. But does it really detoxify the body and skin?

Eden Prairie Man Charged With Aiding SuicideThe complaint says the victim had written a note saying she couldn't endure anymore pain.

Man Admits To Killing Wife, But Blames Her For Daughters' DeathsThe father of two young girls found submerged in oil tanks after being missing for days told authorities his pregnant wife killed the children after learning he wanted a separation, and that he erupted in rage after witnessing the killings and strangled their mother inside the family's suburban Denver home, according to court documents.