MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An Eden Prairie man is slated to make his first court appearance Tuesday after he was charged with helping his wife take her life.

thomas houck Man Accused Of Helping Wife Commit Suicide To Make 1st Court Appearance

Thomas Houck (credit: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office)

Thomas Houck, 61, initially told police that his wife euthanized herself with nitrogen.

Last Thursday, police found his wife with a handwritten note that said she couldn’t endure anymore pain.

According to charges, Houck says he helped his wife research suicide methods and buy supplies.

He then admitted to holding a plastic bag over her head and turned on the nitrogen tank as she died.

He’s expected to go before a judge Tuesday afternoon.

