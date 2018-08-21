  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chippewa Falls, Coon Rapids, Lake Wissota, Missing Man

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a second Minnesota man who was missing from a pontoon on Lake Wissota in western Wisconsin.

Investigators from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department found the body of 22-year-old Antonio Robinson of Minneapolis around 9 a.m. Tuesday. The investigators used drones to locate Robinson’s body near the Wissota Hydro Dam.

Robinson’s body was found near where the body of his friend, 50-year-old Travis Cramer of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, was removed from the lake on Sunday.

The Leader-Telegram reports neither man showed signs of injury or struggle.

Authorities say Cramer owned the pontoon and was camping in the area with Robinson. The unoccupied pontoon was found Sunday morning, with all the men’s belongings on board.

Foul play is not suspected.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.