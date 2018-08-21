  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Loring Park, Midtown Global Market, Nicollet Avenue, Salsa A La Salsa

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nicollet Avenue’s Salsa a la Salsa location will close Sunday after 15 years of service.

“I would like to express my gratitude for the community, media and every customer for their support in helping us grow over the past 15 years,” owner Lorenzo Ariza said.

The location at Midtown Global Market will remain open and continue to serve Ariza’s family recipe-inspired dishes daily.

“Change is always a good thing, and there is always an opportunity,” Ariza said.

Ariza says he’s excited to continue service at Midtown Global Market, and he’d like to thank all of his customers for their continued support.

