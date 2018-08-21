Filed Under:Edward Johnson, Joseph Gomm, Local TV, Stillwater Prison
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Inmates at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater are no longer under lockdown, according to the state’s department of corrections.

The prison has been on lockdown for about five weeks since the murder of Corrections Officer Joseph Gomm on July 18. Inmate Edward Johnson is accused of fatally attacking Gomm with a hammer and a knife in the prison’s now-closed industry building.

All state prisons were placed on lockdown after the attack, but Stillwater is the last one to have it lifted. Officials say the prison is now running under “modified operations.”

Family members of Stillwater inmates recently informed WCCO-TV about the dire conditions at the prison during the lengthy lockdown, including the denial of showers and warm food.

