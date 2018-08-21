MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)— The race for the 3rd Congressional District is heating up as U.S Rep. Erik Paulsen and Democratic candidate Dean Phillips go head-to-head Tuesday in the first general election congressional debate at the TwinWest Chamber of Commerce.

Also on Tuesday morning, Paulsen sent out a challenge to Phillips, calling for his Democratic rival to participate in a series of town hall debates.

“I welcome more debates with Dean Phillips,” Paulsen said. “Instead of a free-for-all, I propose town hall style debates where we make sure both sides are heard and get their questions answered.”

Paulsen is proposing an additional three 90-minute debates.

The incumbent suggested they choose a moderator that both campaigns agree upon and answer an even amount of questions from Paulsen and Phillips supporters, so each candidate is adequately challenged.

Paulsen says that Phillips refused to debate Democratic candidates before the Minnesota primary.

On the other hand, the Republican congressman has been criticized for not holding tradition town hall meetings with constituents.

Tuesday’s TwinWest debate is slated to go from 11 a.m to 1:30 p.m.